Hills Bank & Trust Co Reduces Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Hills Bank & Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works accounts for approximately 1.0% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $6,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $243.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $233.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.68. The firm has a market cap of $73.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $253.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.13% and a net margin of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.40%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ITW. StockNews.com downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.21.

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $1,297,822.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,970.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

