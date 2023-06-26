Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 37.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

SNOW opened at $178.99 on Monday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.27 and a 52 week high of $205.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.35. The company has a market cap of $58.33 billion, a PE ratio of -66.76 and a beta of 0.74.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin acquired 1,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $163.80 per share, for a total transaction of $299,917.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,418,016.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Snowflake news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin bought 1,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $163.80 per share, for a total transaction of $299,917.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,016.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 60,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total value of $8,288,287.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,867,764.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 148,413 shares of company stock worth $22,578,511 over the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SNOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $188.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Snowflake from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.17.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

