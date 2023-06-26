City Holding Co. Raises Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 13,471 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $906,194.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,633.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,582 shares of company stock valued at $7,647,192. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aflac Price Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on AFL shares. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, 58.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.22.

AFL stock opened at $67.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $40.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.08. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $53.04 and a 12-month high of $74.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Aflac Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

