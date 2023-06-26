Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Stock Holdings Lifted by B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,253 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LNT. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Alliant Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 44,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 12,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 45,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on LNT. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Friday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.50 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.05.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ LNT opened at $51.83 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.04. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $64.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.56.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.4525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.35%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

See Also

