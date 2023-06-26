B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Acquires 4,119 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,119 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PPL by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,472,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,369,517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419,854 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 107.1% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,209,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,412,000 after buying an additional 3,210,872 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in PPL by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,229,596,000 after buying an additional 1,971,238 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in PPL by 150.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,128,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880,578 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PPL by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,431,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,164 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $26.38 on Monday. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $23.47 and a 12-month high of $31.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. PPL had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. PPL’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on PPL in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

In other news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,161 shares in the company, valued at $256,508. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company serves customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

