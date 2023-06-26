ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 5,942 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,942 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $7,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFIV. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 183.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,467,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,710 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $66,659,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 4,391,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,215 shares in the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,711,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 473.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,297,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,709 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF stock opened at $32.02 on Monday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.52 and a 1-year high of $33.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.31.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

