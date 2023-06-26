B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Stock Down 1.7 %

EXC stock opened at $39.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.44. The company has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.61. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $47.23.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 11.61%. As a group, analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.91.

Exelon Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.