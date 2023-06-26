Signet Financial Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 723 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter worth about $202,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Blackstone by 5.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,164,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,365,000 after acquiring an additional 60,224 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Blackstone from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup began coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Blackstone Trading Down 1.5 %

In related news, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $25,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 27,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,275,833.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,183.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $25,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 11,013,930 shares of company stock worth $16,922,108 and have sold 3,430,100 shares worth $43,380,183. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX opened at $87.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.12, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.81. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $110.89.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

Blackstone Company Profile



Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

