Sara Bay Financial Reduces Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Sara Bay Financial reduced its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,492 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 0.4% of Sara Bay Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $1,058,950,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $50.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.87. The company has a market cap of $205.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $52.56.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $130,626.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,493 shares in the company, valued at $14,257,620.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $130,626.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 281,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,257,620.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $131,289.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.52.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

See Also

