ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,303,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,943 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 34.1% of ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.34% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $58,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth about $84,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of DFAC stock opened at $26.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.76 and a 200-day moving average of $25.39. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $21.99 and a 12-month high of $27.18. The firm has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.