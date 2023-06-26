Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 334,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 47,395 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $46,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in Valero Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 14,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Valero Energy by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 11,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 6,564 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,214 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $188.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.46.

Valero Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of VLO stock opened at $111.30 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.16, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.66. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $96.93 and a twelve month high of $150.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.59%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Stories

