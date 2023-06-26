Signet Financial Management LLC Invests $476,000 in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American International Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of American International Group from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

American International Group Trading Down 1.3 %

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American acquired 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIG opened at $55.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.94. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $45.66 and a one year high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 8.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. American International Group’s payout ratio is 18.80%.

About American International Group

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.