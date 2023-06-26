Transform Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 56.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,422 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,709 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 1.4% of Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $14,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 611,709 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 267,181 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $13,967,000 after purchasing an additional 6,833 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.3% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 64,851 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.8% in the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 239,383 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,514,000 after purchasing an additional 15,325 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,437,160 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $336,503,000 after buying an additional 491,971 shares in the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.52.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $50.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $52.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.72 and its 200 day moving average is $48.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.12%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 414,033 shares in the company, valued at $21,065,999.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $30,770.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,106.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 414,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,065,999.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

