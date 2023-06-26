Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $6.83 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE cut its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,221 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $435.46 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $445.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $421.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $407.47. The company has a market capitalization of $325.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

