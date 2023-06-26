Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $440.00 to $392.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $505.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $442.67.

Deere & Company Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of DE stock opened at $404.45 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $379.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $402.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $118.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $20,372,349.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

