Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 1,239 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 11,308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,346,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,331.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,331.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Several analysts have commented on LMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.79.

LMT opened at $459.36 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $373.67 and a 12-month high of $508.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $460.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $469.12.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 54.84%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

