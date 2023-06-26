Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Position Lifted by Highland Financial Advisors LLC

Highland Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 524,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,342 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 8.2% of Highland Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Highland Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $15,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

DFAU opened at $30.17 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.56. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $24.62 and a 1-year high of $31.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

