Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 4,814 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,222 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 4,814 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.40, for a total value of $239,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,093,107. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 150,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $31,665,453.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,786,716.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.40, for a total transaction of $239,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,093,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 771,032 shares of company stock worth $161,582,596. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Salesforce Stock Down 1.5 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.97.

Salesforce stock opened at $210.09 on Monday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $225.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 552.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.66.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.