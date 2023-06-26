DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Purchased by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% during the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 18,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 23,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 39,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 5.1% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $155,402.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 1.0 %

DD opened at $67.10 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.02 and its 200-day moving average is $70.40. The company has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $78.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.29.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.46.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

