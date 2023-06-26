Hills Bank & Trust Co Trims Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Hills Bank & Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,835 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,345 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Masco were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Masco by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its position in shares of Masco by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 22,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Masco by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $1,099,494.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,140,336. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $549,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,380.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,494.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,140,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 99,111 shares of company stock valued at $5,367,682. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Masco Trading Down 0.2 %

MAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Masco from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.71.

Shares of MAS opened at $55.26 on Monday. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $57.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.26.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 237.83% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Masco’s payout ratio is 31.93%.

Masco Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

