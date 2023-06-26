Bitcoin Private (BTCP) 24 Hour Volume Tops $24.10

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 26th. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $910,556.88 and approximately $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.24 or 0.00102834 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00041483 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00023700 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000804 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000130 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

