Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Sold by Security National Bank

Security National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,733 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 192.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARE. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $155.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 351,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,935,458.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $109.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.50. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $108.81 and a one year high of $172.65.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($1.71). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 28.01%. The firm had revenue of $700.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 106.84%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

