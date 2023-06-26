Baldrige Asset Management LLC Invests $241,000 in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Linde by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Linde stock opened at $370.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $181.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.84. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $378.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $365.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.64.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 56.60%.

In other Linde news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total transaction of $5,442,464.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,091,669.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Linde news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total transaction of $5,442,464.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,091,669.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,117 shares of company stock worth $23,861,511. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.13.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

