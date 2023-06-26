NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Shares Sold by Security National Bank

Security National Bank lowered its stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,627 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 199.5% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 608 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NEP opened at $58.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.81. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $51.58 and a 1 year high of $86.06.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.48). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 25.91%. The business had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.8425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 89.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $81.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $83.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy Partners

In related news, Director Peter H. Kind acquired 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.89 per share, with a total value of $99,557.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,839,822.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

