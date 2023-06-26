Security National Bank Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Security National Bank lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,366.7% during the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $95.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.35. The stock has a market cap of $65.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

