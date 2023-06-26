Security National Bank Acquires 1,224 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Security National Bank increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Security National Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 279.8% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 11,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 8,771 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 14,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 288,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,419,000 after acquiring an additional 72,597 shares during the period. Finally, O Connor Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $285,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

IVW stock opened at $69.03 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.30 and a 52-week high of $71.81.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.