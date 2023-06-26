Security National Bank Has $542,000 Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Security National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $289,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 32.3% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 23,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth $779,000. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Southern Copper

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total transaction of $35,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,137.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $113,840 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Trading Down 3.5 %

SCCO opened at $71.25 on Monday. Southern Copper Co. has a 1-year low of $42.42 and a 1-year high of $82.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $55.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.92.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 33.71%. Analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is presently 115.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.86.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

