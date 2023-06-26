Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Shares Sold by Security National Bank

Security National Bank reduced its position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 237,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 96,287 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank owned about 0.17% of Hercules Capital worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HTGC. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 220.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. 28.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hercules Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HTGC opened at $14.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.41. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $10.94 and a one year high of $16.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 55.30%. The company had revenue of $105.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.41%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HTGC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hercules Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.50 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hercules Capital

In related news, Director Gayle A. Crowell acquired 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.66 per share, for a total transaction of $98,352.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,622.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hercules Capital

(Get Rating)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Further Reading

