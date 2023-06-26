Moller Financial Services Sells 2,286 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Moller Financial Services reduced its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,286 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 2.6% of Moller Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Moller Financial Services’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $8,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $106.95 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.35 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.75.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

