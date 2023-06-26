Moller Financial Services Has $6.51 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Moller Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Moller Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Moller Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $6,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 354.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock opened at $68.75 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $56.07 and a 12 month high of $72.65.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

