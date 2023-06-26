Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Sold by Moller Financial Services

Moller Financial Services lowered its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 386,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,408 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises 3.7% of Moller Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Moller Financial Services’ holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $12,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,426,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $348,000. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 959,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,992,000 after buying an additional 14,010 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 118.5% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 34,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 18,438 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,709,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,903,000 after acquiring an additional 394,278 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $31.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $33.17.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

