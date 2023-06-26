Hills Bank & Trust Co Sells 3,737 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Hills Bank & Trust Co decreased its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 215,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,737 shares during the period. Fastenal comprises approximately 1.6% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $11,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 85,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 55.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 6,797 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 18.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 239,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,218,000 after acquiring an additional 36,709 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 24.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 9.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.57.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Fastenal stock opened at $56.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.79 and its 200-day moving average is $52.24. The company has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $43.73 and a 12 month high of $57.82.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.79%.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $1,123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $393,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

