Security National Bank Buys Shares of 4,739 iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 15,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 282,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,755,000 after buying an additional 70,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after buying an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter.

ACWX opened at $48.32 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $38.81 and a 12 month high of $50.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.7978 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

