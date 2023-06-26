Security National Bank Reduces Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Security National Bank trimmed its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,445 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FPE. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 207.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,885,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321,750 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,946,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,106 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,156,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,252,000 after acquiring an additional 657,257 shares during the period. Stonebridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 198.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Advisors LLC now owns 643,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,267,000 after acquiring an additional 427,462 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,826,000.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE opened at $15.89 on Monday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $18.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.87 and a 200 day moving average of $16.65.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.