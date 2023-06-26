Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX) Shares Sold by Security National Bank

Security National Bank lowered its holdings in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX – Get Rating) by 63.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 156,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270,579 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank owned 4.94% of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF worth $3,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SEIX. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth $288,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 40,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 12,354 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,669,000. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $542,000.

NYSEARCA:SEIX opened at $23.45 on Monday. Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $22.97 and a 52-week high of $26.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.53.

The Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (SEIX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Credit Suisse Leveraged Loan index. The fund provides actively-managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate loans made by banks to US corporations. SEIX was launched on Apr 24, 2019 and is managed by Virtus.

