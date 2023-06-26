Security National Bank Sells 14,614 Shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI)

Security National Bank decreased its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 595,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,614 shares during the period. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Security National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Security National Bank owned about 2.70% of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF worth $7,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 4,323 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 250.6% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 83,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 59,529 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,117,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,314,000 after purchasing an additional 43,403 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 5,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc raised its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 3,551.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 720,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,156,000 after buying an additional 701,031 shares in the last quarter.

FTRI opened at $12.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.57 and a 200 day moving average of $12.98. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 12 month low of $11.77 and a 12 month high of $14.92. The firm has a market cap of $275.14 million, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.94.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Profile

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

