Security National Bank Purchases Shares of 7,472 Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the first quarter valued at about $525,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the first quarter valued at about $3,576,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the first quarter valued at about $313,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 39.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Harry Brandler sold 25,000 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $1,251,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,462,242.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Harry Brandler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $1,251,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,462,242.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard Arthur Costello sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $495,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,260,285.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $2,738,850. Corporate insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Green Brick Partners Trading Down 0.7 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GRBK. StockNews.com began coverage on Green Brick Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of GRBK stock opened at $54.25 on Monday. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.73 and a 12-month high of $57.18. The company has a current ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.58.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $452.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.64 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 29.35% and a net margin of 16.22%. Equities research analysts predict that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida and has a non-controlling interest in a Colorado homebuilder. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

