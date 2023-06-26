Security National Bank Has $486,000 Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Security National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Security National Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 83,875.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,980,571,000 after buying an additional 7,532,031 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $1,351,778,000. Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 25,517.5% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,540,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522,722 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Amgen by 158.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $774,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Amgen by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,493,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,665 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.94.

Shares of AMGN opened at $227.11 on Monday. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $229.38 and its 200-day moving average is $243.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

