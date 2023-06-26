Security National Bank Sells 6,375 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Security National Bank lessened its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,415 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 6,375 shares during the period. Security National Bank’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $2,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BHP. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 14,232 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 7,124 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at $366,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in BHP Group by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 242,089 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,022,000 after buying an additional 17,772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Insider Activity at BHP Group

In related news, insider Gary Goldberg bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.37 per share, for a total transaction of $58,371.00. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BHP Group Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on BHP. CLSA raised shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup began coverage on BHP Group in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,435.00.

NYSE:BHP opened at $59.08 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $71.52.

BHP Group Profile

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.