Moller Financial Services Grows Stock Position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Moller Financial Services boosted its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. Moller Financial Services owned about 0.07% of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSEARCA PBW opened at $36.74 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.82. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.67 and a fifty-two week high of $65.11. The stock has a market cap of $685.94 million, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.60.

About Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF

The Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The WilderHill Clean Energy (AMEX) index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of companies involved in cleaner energy sources or energy conservation. PBW was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

