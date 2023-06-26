Lake Street Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 126,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 16,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 341,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,856,000 after purchasing an additional 10,606 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Veery Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $135.79 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.21 and a 12-month high of $160.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.12.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

