Family CFO Inc Raises Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Family CFO Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 268,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,104 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up approximately 9.5% of Family CFO Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Family CFO Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $12,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VMBS. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 725,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,007,000 after purchasing an additional 9,928 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 858,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,508,000 after buying an additional 302,579 shares during the period. Parker Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,155,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 288.7% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 29,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 21,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $893,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS opened at $46.11 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.12 and a 200-day moving average of $46.29. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $43.33 and a 12 month high of $49.33.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1254 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

