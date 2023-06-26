Lake Street Financial LLC Acquires 1,337 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $300,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $485,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWO stock opened at $233.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.14. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $201.72 and a one year high of $248.98.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

