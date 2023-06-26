iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Bought by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 88,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $70.26 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.78. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $60.73 and a 1-year high of $75.44. The firm has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

