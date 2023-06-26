Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Raises Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 897,399 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,575 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $36,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 872 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,220. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $38.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $46.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.37 and a 200-day moving average of $39.69. The company has a market capitalization of $55.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 2.00.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.07%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 16.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.13.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

