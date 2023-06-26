Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Reduces Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,236,286 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 57,683 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $39,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 571.4% during the 1st quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 87,493 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 74,461 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 14.4% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 13,024 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 54.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,398 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 29,903 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 126,636 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after buying an additional 3,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 91,676 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after buying an additional 11,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $43.34 on Monday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $43.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $87.71 billion, a PE ratio of -25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.02.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 43.94%. The business had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $473,162.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,879,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $26,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,285,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $473,162.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,879,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,143 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,399 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UBER. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.81.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

