Arden Trust Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Arden Trust Co reduced its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APD. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.41.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of APD opened at $286.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $283.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.88 and a fifty-two week high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.57%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

