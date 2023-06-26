Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Makes New $30.73 Million Investment in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHCV)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHCV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 374,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,727,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GEHCV. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHCV opened at $56.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.00. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $53.00 and a one year high of $66.28.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc operates as a medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions provider. Its products, services, and solutions enable clinicians to make informed decisions, improving patient care from diagnosis to therapy and monitoring. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

