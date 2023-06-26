Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Holdings Lifted by Moller Financial Services

Moller Financial Services increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 269,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,867 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF makes up about 4.6% of Moller Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Moller Financial Services owned approximately 0.14% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $14,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 117,859,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,298,436,000 after purchasing an additional 979,853 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 31,068.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,597,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585,900 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,734,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,698,000 after purchasing an additional 410,806 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,396,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,622,000 after purchasing an additional 37,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 786,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,051,000 after purchasing an additional 196,296 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

FNDX opened at $56.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $47.50 and a twelve month high of $57.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.01.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.