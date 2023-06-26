City Holding Co. Cuts Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

City Holding Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. City Holding Co. owned about 0.30% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 113.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:PAUG opened at $30.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.32.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

